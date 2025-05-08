Bruker Q1 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Stock Up, Margins Crash

Bruker Corporation BRKR delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 47 cents for the first quarter of 2025, down 11.3% year over year. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.1%. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar).

The adjustments include expenses related to the amortization of purchased intangibles, acquisition-related costs and restructuring costs, among others.

GAAP EPS was 11 cents compared with 35 cents in the year-ago period.

BRKR’s Q1 Revenues

Bruker's first-quarter revenues were $801.4 million, up 11% year over year. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%.

Excluding the positive impacts of 9.6% from acquisitions and a 1.5% negative impact of foreign currency rates, the company witnessed organic revenue growth of 2.9%.

Following the earnings announcement, shares of BRKR increased 3.3%, closing at $40.76 yesterday.

BRKR’s Q1 Revenues by Geography

On a geographic basis, the United States witnessed an 11.6% year-over-year rise in revenues to $217.4 million. Our model forecast for this region’s sales was $198.6 million.

Europe revenues increased 16.5% year over year to $285.2 million, while Asia Pacific revenues rose 4.4% to $232.6 million. Our model forecast for Europe and the Asia Pacific was $269.9 million and $258.5 million, respectively, for the first quarter.

Bruker Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Bruker Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Bruker Corporation Quote

The Other category’s revenues increased 11.6% year over year to $66.2 million. Our model’s projection was $67.1 million.

BRKR’s Q1 Segmental Analysis

Bruker reports results under two segments — BSI (comprising BioSpin, CALID and Nano) and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies (“BEST”).

Revenues in the BSI segment rose 14.3% to $744.5 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Within the segment, BioSpin Group’s revenues surged 13.7% from the year-ago quarter’s levels to $207.8 million. Our model’s projected revenues for the segment were $212.6 million.

CALID’s revenues rose 22.9% year over year to $280.1 million. Our model forecast was $268.4 million.

Revenues from the NANO group climbed 6.7% to $256.6 million. Our model projected revenues of $242.21 million for this segment.

The BEST segment’s revenues were $59.3 million, down 18.9% year over year. Our model’s projection was $70.5 million.

Bruker’s Q1 Margin Performance

Bruker’s gross profit rose 10.9% to $391.2 million. The gross margin contracted 7 basis points (bps) to 48.8%, on an 11.2% rise in the cost of revenues.

SG&A expenses rose 15.4% to $225.4 million. R&D expenses went up 18.7% year over year to $97.1 million. Adjusted operating expenses of $322.5 million increased 16.4% year over year.

The adjusted operating profit was $68.7 million, down 9.3% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. Meanwhile, the adjusted operating margin contracted 192 basis points (bps) to 8.6%.

BRKR’s Financial Position

Bruker exited the first quarter of 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $184.2 million compared with $183.4 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024.

The total long-term debt (including the current portion) at the end of the first quarter of 2025 was $2.11 billion, up from $2.09 billion at the fourth-quarter 2024 end.

The cumulative net cash flow from operating activities was $65 million compared with $25.8 million during last year’s comparable period.

BRKR’s 2025 Guidance

For full-year 2025, the company now expects revenues between $3.48 and $3.55 billion (previously $3.47-$3.54 billion), suggesting 3.5%-5.5% (earlier 3%-5%) year-over-year growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.47 billion.

BRKR expects its 2025 adjusted EPS in the range of $2.40-$2.48 (earlier $2.67-$2.72). The revised guidance indicates a flat to 3% growth, down from the earlier 11% to 13% guidance. The consensus estimate for EPS is pegged at $2.59.

Our Take on Bruker

Bruker ended the first quarter of 2025 with both earnings and revenues beating estimates. Despite uncertainties in key markets, the company had a solid start to the year, driven by strong execution. Performance in the biopharma end markets was noteworthy. During the first quarter and in April, Bruker launched several cutting-edge products in spatial biology, cellular analysis, NMR, microbiology and molecular diagnostics, bolstering its high-value offerings in key strategic areas.

Meanwhile, the contraction of both margins is disappointing. The company’s revised revenue and EPS outlook for the year takes into account foreign currency exchange rates and tariff rates as of April 30, 2025.

BRKR’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

BRKR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are AngioDynamics ANGO, Integer Holdings Corporation ITGR and Boston Scientific BSX.

AngioDynamics, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported a third-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS of 3 cents against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a 13-cent loss. Revenues of $72 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

ANGO has an estimated fiscal 2026 earnings growth rate of 27.8% compared with the S&P 500 composite’s 10.5% growth. The company surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 70.9%.

Integer Holdings, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, posted a first-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.31, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.1%. Revenues of $437.4 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.3%.

ITGR has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 20.8% compared with the industry’s 14.3% growth. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, with the average surprise being 2.8%.

Boston Scientific, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported a first-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 75 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.9%. Revenues of $4.66 billion topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.3%.

BSX has an estimated 2025 earnings growth rate of 15.9% compared with the S&P 500 composite’s 11.9% growth. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 8.8%.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bruker Corporation (BRKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.