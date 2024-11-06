Bruker price target lowered to $70 from $72 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst Dan Brennan lowered the firm’s price target on Bruker (BRKR) to $70 from $72 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said they posted a Q3 miss but its BSI Bookings Trends and guidance resetcan help the set up into 4Q.

