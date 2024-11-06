Bruker price target lowered to $69 from $75 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Luke Sergott lowered the firm’s price target on Bruker (BRKR) to $69 from $75 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company reported a tough print in a tough macro environment, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm is “right-sizing” estimates on the lower fiscal 2024 targets, but remains confident that the business is positioned favorably across multi-omics and materials sciences that Bruker should benefit from the demand recovery in biopharma and China.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BRKR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.