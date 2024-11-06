News & Insights

Bruker price target lowered to $69 from $75 at Barclays

November 06, 2024 — 05:00 am EST

Barclays analyst Luke Sergott lowered the firm’s price target on Bruker (BRKR) to $69 from $75 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company reported a tough print in a tough macro environment, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm is “right-sizing” estimates on the lower fiscal 2024 targets, but remains confident that the business is positioned favorably across multi-omics and materials sciences that Bruker should benefit from the demand recovery in biopharma and China.

