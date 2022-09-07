Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) shareholders have earned a 13% CAGR over the last five years

It hasn't been the best quarter for Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 14% in that time. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been pleasing. Its return of 84% has certainly bested the market return! While the long term returns are impressive, we do have some sympathy for those who bought more recently, given the 39% drop, in the last year.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, Bruker managed to grow its earnings per share at 13% a year. That makes the EPS growth particularly close to the yearly share price growth of 13%. Therefore one could conclude that sentiment towards the shares hasn't morphed very much. Indeed, it would appear the share price is reacting to the EPS.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values). NasdaqGS:BRKR Earnings Per Share Growth September 7th 2022

We know that Bruker has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? If you're interested, you could check this free report showing consensus revenue forecasts.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Bruker, it has a TSR of 88% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 19% in the twelve months, Bruker shareholders did even worse, losing 39% (even including dividends). Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 13% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Bruker better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Bruker is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

We will like Bruker better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

