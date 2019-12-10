Bruker Launches Luxendo TruLive3D Imager in Mass Spectrometry

Bruker Corporation BRKR launched the Luxendo TruLive3D Imager light-sheet imaging system at the American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB) and European Molecular Biology Organization (“EMBO”). The imager leverages general benefits of single-plane illumination microscopy (SPIM), thus enabling rapid 3D imaging, with negligible light exposure, confocal resolution and excellent contrast in 3D.



With the latest launch, the company aims to strengthen its CALID Group’s ESI-TOF mass spectrometry business on a global scale. Notably, CALID Group is a component of Bruker’s broader segment — Bruker Scientific Instruments (“BSI”).



Few Words on the Product



The Luxendo TruLive3D Imager system maintains user-friendliness and stability of InVi SPIM, and is optimized to allow fast 3D multi-sample imaging of live specimens. Notably, in December 2018, the company launched Luxendo InVi SPIM, the next-generation lattice light-sheet microscope.





Further, Luxendo’s (that Bruker acquired in 2017) latest TruLive3D Dish series is adjusted for light-sheet imaging of cells, 3D cell culture systems, organoids and small animals. The dishes can be easily integrated with the imager, thus maximizing throughput.



Significance of the Launch



Per the company, the Luxendo system will help speed up its experiments, which require using light-sheet imaging. Bruker claims that the latest imager will allow imaging biology in its natural setting, without hampering resolution and imaging speed or causing photo-toxicity.



Industry Prospects



Per a report by Research And Markets, the global scientific instrument market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.46% between 2018 and 2022. The key factors driving the market are increasing investments in the global R&D and technological advancements of life science instrumentation.



Given the market’s growth potential, the product launch has been timed well.



Recent Developments in BSI



In September 2019, Bruker released the diaPASEF workflow, a data-independent acquisition (DIA) method on the timsTOF Pro platform.



Further, in September, Bruker released the most advanced nanoscale FTIR spectroscopy system currently available to researchers — nanoIR3-s Broadband. The system will integrate Bruker's nanoIR3-s s-SNOM (scattering Scanning Near-field Optical Microscopy)-based platform with the advanced femtosecond IR laser technology to continue with the discoveries in nanoscale FTIR spectroscopy and chemical imaging.



Bruker released the NanoWizard 4 XP extreme performance Bio-AFM system in September. This will integrate its PeakForce Tapping and the industry-leading QI mode for high-resolution nanomechanics on soft samples.



The company acquired PMOD Technologies LLC (a provider of research-use-only software for preclinical and molecular imaging) in July. The agreement was signed for molecular quantification and pharmacokinetic modeling.



Price Performance



Shares of Bruker have gained 58.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s 19.3% growth.



Zacks Rank & Key Picks



Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Haemonetics Corporation HAE, National Vision Holdings, Inc EYE and ResMed Inc RMD.



Haemonetics currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a projected long-term earnings growth rate of 13.5%.



National Vision’s long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 17.8%. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



ResMed’s long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 12.9%. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.



Today's Best Stocks from Zacks



Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through Q3 2019, while the S&P 500 gained +39.6%, five of our strategies returned +51.8%, +57.5%, +96.9%, +119.0%, and even +158.9%.



This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – Q3 2019, while the S&P averaged +5.6% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.1% per year.



See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.