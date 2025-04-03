Bruker Introduces Breakthrough d-DNP Polarizer: Stock to Gain?

Bruker Corporation BRKR has unveiled its breakthrough dissolution Dynamic Nuclear Polarization (d-DNP) Polarizer at the 2025 Hyperpolarized Carbon-13 MRI Technology Development Workshop, held at the University of California San Francisco (“UCSF”) Hyperpolarized MRI Technology Resource Center. The first customer installation of this novel technology has been successfully completed, marking a milestone in hyperpolarized MRI for preclinical research to improve cancer diagnostics and assess response to treatment.

Bruker’s partnership with UCSF aims to validate the d-DNP technology in oncology applications, including demonstrating the value of the unique higher-throughput cross-polarization d-DNP approach.

BRKR Stock’s Likely Trend Following the News

Following the announcement yesterday, Bruker shares took a 3.5% hit in after-hours trading. On a promising note, the company remains focused on driving innovation in the field of hyperpolarization, with its d-DNP Polarizer potentially bringing pioneering discoveries in metabolic imaging and disease diagnostics. The collaboration between Bruker and UCSF is set to pave the way for future advancements in hyperpolarized MRI. We expect the latest development to positively boost the market sentiment toward BRKR stock.

Bruker has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2025 earnings per share indicates an increase of 11.6%. In the trailing four quarters, it delivered an earnings beat of 3.7%, on average.

Significance of Bruker’s New XRM

DNP can enhance the sensitivity of Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (“NMR”) and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) by transferring polarization from electron spins to nuclear spins. d-DNP extends the applicability of DNP to solution-state liquids NMR and preclinical MRI research. Polarization occurs in a separate 7 Tesla polarizer magnet at temperatures below 1.4 Kelvin, accelerated by Bruker’s proprietary active cross-polarization technology.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Subsequently, the highly polarized frozen sample is ejected, melted and dissolved, achieving sensitivity gains of more than 10,000-fold in solution samples near room or body temperature, enabling the observation of low-abundance nuclei like 13C in real-time.

Hyperpolarized MRI using d-DNP is particularly beneficial for in vivo studies of 13C-labelled metabolites, enabling live tracking of chemical conversion to downstream metabolites. This highlights metabolic differences between healthy and diseased tissues for conditions ranging from cancer to cardiac health. It can be used to assess response to treatment in animal models, contributing to understanding drug efficacy and disease mechanisms.

With the novel Bruker d-DNP Polarizer, scientists can conduct previously impossible experiments in chemical or metabolic analysis in NMR and preclinical MRI. Bruker provides a faster d-DNP approach using cross-polarization (CP) of 1H and 13C. This patented CP provides 5-10x faster polarization compared to traditional d-DNP of 13C.

Industry Prospects Favoring BRKR

Per a research report, the global NMR spectroscopy market was valued at $760.7 million in 2023 and is expected to witness a compound annual rate of 5.1% by 2030. The increasing funding and investment initiatives for NMR spectroscopy in biomedical research and the rising need for affordable generic medicines are two of the key factors fueling the market’s growth.

More Updates From Bruker

In February, Bruker launched the new X4 POSEIDON, a high-performance 3D X-ray microscope (XRM) using micro-Computed Tomography (microCT). The benchtop XRM system offers advanced capabilities comparable to larger, floor-standing systems to make high-resolution 3D X-ray microscopy accessible for demanding XRM applications in industrial applications and scientific research.

BRKR Stock Price Performance

In the past three months, Bruker shares have declined 32.2% in value compared with the industry’s 33.9% fall.

BRKR’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Bruker currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space include Hims & Hers Health HIMS, Boston Scientific BSX and Cardinal Health CAH. Each of these carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s 2025 earnings per share have remained constant at 63 cents in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 100.2% in the past year against the industry’s 1.3% fall. Its earnings yield of 2.2% also outpaced the industry’s -7.3% yield. HIMS’ earnings surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, matched in one and missed on another occasion, the average surprise being 40.4%.

Boston Scientific shares have rallied 48.6% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s 2025 earnings per share have remained constant at $2.85 in the past 30 days. BSX’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.3%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 7.7%.

Estimates for Cardinal Health’s fiscal 2025 earnings per share have remained constant at $7.94 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have jumped 23.6% in the past year against the industry’s 3% fall. CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.6%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 10.3%.

