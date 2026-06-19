Bruker Gains 50.3% in a Year: What's Driving the Rally?

Bruker Corporation BRKR has witnessed strong momentum over the past year. Shares of the company have risen 50.3%, outperforming the industry’s 42.5% growth. The S&P 500 composite has increased 28.2% during the same time frame.

With healthy fundamentals and strong growth opportunities, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company appears to be a solid wealth creator for its investors at the moment.

Bruker designs and manufactures proprietary life science and materials research systems and associated products. Bruker is located at 90 regions across the globe. It has direct sales forces employed through North America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific and Australia.

The company reports through four segments — Bruker Scientific Instruments (“BSI”) BioSpin, BSI CALID (Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In Vitro Diagnostics, Detection), BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies (“BEST”).

Factors Favoring BRKR’s Share Price Growth

Bruker’s share price is trending upward, prompted by its strong growth of BSI NANO segment. Within this, the company highlighted organic bookings growth above expectations in the first quarter of 2026, with BSI book-to-bill above 1.0X for the third consecutive quarter.

AI-driven demand for memory chips and advanced packaging continued to drive orders for metrology tools. Semi Metrology has grown into a business generating more than $300 million in annual revenues.

Investors are currently focused on the company’s strong market share gain in preclinical imaging (PCI) space. In the first quarter of 2026, BioSpin reported acceptance of an 18 Tesla preclinical MRI system, reinforcing Bruker’s positioning at the high end of the installed base.

Over time, broader adoption of imaging in translational research can support system demand and service pull-through, particularly as new hyperpolarization and workflow enhancements increase the utility of MRI-based platforms.

From a solvency viewpoint, cash and cash equivalents totaled $133.4 million at the end of the first quarter of 2026 compared with $298.8 million at the close of 2025. The company repaid $181.3 million of long-term debt, reducing the balance to $1.66 billion as of March 31, 2026, from $1.85 billion at year-end 2025. This reflects the debt paydown and working capital usage, including higher inventories.

Net leverage declined to 2.9X at the end of the quarter. The bullish 2026 outlook supports continued investments in business. Bruker generated $71.2 million of operating cash flow in the first quarter and spent $24.2 million on capital expenditures, resulting in $47.0 million of free cash flow.

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Factors That May Offset BRKR’s Gains

Bruker’s business remains vulnerable to tariffs and currency effects, which influenced year-over-year results in the first quarter of 2026. Adjusted operating margin declined to 10.2% from 12.7% in the year-ago period, partly tied to tariff-related changes and foreign exchange.

In the first quarter of 2026, foreign exchange reduced adjusted EPS by $0.05. For full-year 2026, management continues to assume an EPS currency impact of about 8%, which can limit comparability and keep consensus estimates sensitive to rate moves.

The company also faces competition in the life science tools, metrology and diagnostics markets from larger peers that benefit from broad installed bases and significant scale in R&D and distribution. In a softer demand setting for academic and industrial customers, competitive discounting and mix shifts can reduce returns from growth initiatives.

A Look at BRKR’s Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 EPS has remained unchanged at $2.12 in the past 30 days.

The company has an estimated long-term EPS growth rate of 14.8%, in line with the industry’s growth rate.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Globus Medical GMED, Integra LifeSciences IART and Phibro Animal Health PAHC.

Globus Medical has an earnings yield of 5.5%, well ahead of the industry’s negative 3% yield. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.3%. The company’s shares have rallied 43.8% against the industry’s 4.8% decline over the past year.

GMED carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Integra LifeSciences, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an earnings yield of 16% against the industry’s negative 3% yield. Shares of the company have gained 22.8% compared with the industry’s 4.8% growth. IART’s earnings topped estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.8%.

Phibro Animal Health, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an earnings yield of 9.2% compared with the industry’s 2.8% yield. Shares of the company have climbed 43.1% against the industry’s 27.9% decline. PAHC’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.3%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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