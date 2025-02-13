BRUKER Earnings Results: $BRKR Reports Quarterly Earnings

BRUKER ($BRKR) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.76 per share, beating estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $979,600,000, missing estimates of $985,680,141 by $-6,080,141.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $BRKR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

BRUKER Insider Trading Activity

BRUKER insiders have traded $BRKR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRKR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FRANK H LAUKIEN (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 100,000 shares for an estimated $5,014,068 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BOB ROSENTHAL sold 4,684 shares for an estimated $295,747

RICHARD A PACKER sold 3,350 shares for an estimated $193,682

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

BRUKER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 199 institutional investors add shares of BRUKER stock to their portfolio, and 204 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

BRUKER Government Contracts

We have seen $22,700,931 of award payments to $BRKR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.