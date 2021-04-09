Bruker Corporation's (NASDAQ:BRKR) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Most readers would already be aware that Bruker's (NASDAQ:BRKR) stock increased significantly by 14% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Bruker's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Bruker is:

17% = US$161m ÷ US$974m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.17.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Bruker's Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

To start with, Bruker's ROE looks acceptable. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 17%. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the decent growth of 9.0% seen over the past five years by Bruker.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Bruker's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 14% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

NasdaqGS:BRKR Past Earnings Growth April 9th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Bruker is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Bruker Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Bruker's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 15% (implying that it retains 85% of its income), which is on the lower side, so it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business.

Additionally, Bruker has paid dividends over a period of five years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 5.0% over the next three years. The fact that the company's ROE is expected to rise to 24% over the same period is explained by the drop in the payout ratio.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Bruker's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see a good amount of growth in its earnings. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

