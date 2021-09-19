Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) insiders may have anticipated weakness, ditched US$1.3m worth of stock even though prices were low

Despite the fact that Bruker Corporation's (NASDAQ:BRKR) value has dropped 7.2% in the last week insiders who sold US$1.3m worth of stock in the past 12 months have had less success. Insiders would probably have been better off holding on to their shares given that the average selling price of US$81.75 is still lower than the current share price.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Bruker Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President of Bruker CALID Group & Bruker Daltonics Division, Juergen Srega, sold US$1.1m worth of shares at a price of US$89.54 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$83.35. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Bruker insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:BRKR Insider Trading Volume September 19th 2021

Insiders at Bruker Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Bruker shares. In total, President of Bruker CALID Group & Bruker Daltonics Division Juergen Srega sold US$1.1m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Does Bruker Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Bruker insiders own 33% of the company, currently worth about US$4.1b based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Bruker Insiders?

An insider sold Bruker shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that Bruker is growing earnings. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Bruker. For example - Bruker has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

