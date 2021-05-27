Bruker Corporation (BRKR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2021

Bruker Corporation (BRKR) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BRKR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 22nd quarter that BRKR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $69.22, the dividend yield is .23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BRKR was $69.22, representing a -2.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $71.28 and a 88% increase over the 52 week low of $36.82.

BRKR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO). BRKR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.33. Zacks Investment Research reports BRKR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 37.04%, compared to an industry average of 7.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BRKR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BRKR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BRKR as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF (FITE)

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNMC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNMC with an increase of 21.44% over the last 100 days. FITE has the highest percent weighting of BRKR at 1.93%.

