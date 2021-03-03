Bruker Corporation (BRKR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 04, 2021

Bruker Corporation (BRKR) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BRKR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 21st quarter that BRKR has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of BRKR was $62.32, representing a -10.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $69.92 and a 102.47% increase over the 52 week low of $30.78.

BRKR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) and Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A). BRKR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.03. Zacks Investment Research reports BRKR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 30.86%, compared to an industry average of -11.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BRKR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BRKR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BRKR as a top-10 holding:

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNMC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNMC with an increase of 37.53% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BRKR at 10000%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.