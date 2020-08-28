Bruker Corporation (BRKR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

Bruker Corporation (BRKR) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BRKR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 19th quarter that BRKR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $42.21, the dividend yield is .38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BRKR was $42.21, representing a -22.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $54.49 and a 37.13% increase over the 52 week low of $30.78.

BRKR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) and Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A). BRKR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.06. Zacks Investment Research reports BRKR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -20.7%, compared to an industry average of -14.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BRKR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BRKR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BRKR as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNMC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNMC with an increase of 30.68% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BRKR at 1.84%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.