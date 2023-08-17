Bruker Corporation Acquires PhenomeX For $108 Mln

(RTTNews) - Bruker Corporation (BRKR) on Thursday announced that it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire PhenomeX, a cell biology company that provides single-cell biology research tools and molecular biology reagents.

Under the terms of the agreement, Bruker will acquire all outstanding shares of PhenomeX for a purchase price of $1.00 per share in cash, for a total equity value of approximately $108 million. Subsequently, PhenomeX will merge into a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bruker.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023.

