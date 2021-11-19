Markets
BRKR

Bruker Buys Belgian Firm MOLECUBES NV For Undisclosed Sum

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Bruker Corporation (BRKR), a maker of scientific instruments for molecular and materials research, on Friday announced the acquisition of MOLECUBES NV, an innovator in benchtop preclinical nuclear molecular imaging or NMI systems. The financial terms of the deal are not known.

Wulf Jung, President of the Bruker BioSpin Preclinical Imaging Division commented: "…The acquisition of MOLECUBES adds scalable benchtop instruments to our portfolio for serving the NMI preclinical research community. The synergies between our and MOLECUBES' research and development, applications and service teams is expected to benefit our combined NMI customers worldwide."

Founded in 2015 in Ghent, Belgium, MOLECUBES develops and sells high-end PET, SPECT, and CT CUBES systems, with a global installated base of over 70 systems among key opinion leaders. The Belgian company had generated approximately 5 million euros in revenue for the fiscal 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BRKR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular