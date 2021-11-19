Bruker Buys Belgian Firm MOLECUBES NV For Undisclosed Sum

(RTTNews) - Bruker Corporation (BRKR), a maker of scientific instruments for molecular and materials research, on Friday announced the acquisition of MOLECUBES NV, an innovator in benchtop preclinical nuclear molecular imaging or NMI systems. The financial terms of the deal are not known.

Wulf Jung, President of the Bruker BioSpin Preclinical Imaging Division commented: "…The acquisition of MOLECUBES adds scalable benchtop instruments to our portfolio for serving the NMI preclinical research community. The synergies between our and MOLECUBES' research and development, applications and service teams is expected to benefit our combined NMI customers worldwide."

Founded in 2015 in Ghent, Belgium, MOLECUBES develops and sells high-end PET, SPECT, and CT CUBES systems, with a global installated base of over 70 systems among key opinion leaders. The Belgian company had generated approximately 5 million euros in revenue for the fiscal 2020.

