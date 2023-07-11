Bruker (BRKR) Showcases UK Science Investments at EUROMAR 2023

Bruker Corporation BRKR recently presented the latest advancements in magnetic resonance technology for life science and material science research at the ongoing EUROMAR Conference 2023 in Scotland. The recent breakthroughs made in magnetic resonance instrumentation and software enhanced by AI will offer customers greater capabilities and productivity for scientific research.

Bruker’s investments in advanced life and materials science research infrastructure appear pivotal for the advancement of science, drug discovery and a green-tech economy in the United Kingdom. This is supported by the recent orders received for two 1.2 GHz Avance NMR (nuclear magnetic resonance) spectrometers.

News in Detail

The host institutions — the University of Warwick and the University of Birmingham — already utilize Bruker 1.0 gigahertz NMRs. The additional 1.2 GHz Avance NMRwill advance research capabilities into material properties for energy storage and biofuels as well as structures and interactions of biomolecules such as proteins, nucleic acids, carbohydrates, lipids and metabolites in cell and pathobiology research and drug discovery.



Bruker’s novel Ascend Evo 400 MHz NMR magnet, having improved liquid helium hold-time of a year, reduces the cost of ownership and enhances operational convenience. BRKR is focused on providing solutions for reducing helium consumption, such as the new HelioSmart-R system for collecting helium gas boil-off from magnets. With two successful installations in the pharma labs of Merck in Darmstadt, Germany, and at the University of South Carolina, additional installations are expected throughout the year.

Bruker’s collaboration with the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zürich marks an important step in advancing protein structure determination. With AI-driven automation at its core, the partnership will continue to provide researchers with faster access to accurate results for many classes of proteins, simultaneously saving both time and expense in the process.

Industry Prospects

The global NMR spectroscopy market was valued at $690 million in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.1% by 2030.

Recent Highlights

Last month, Bruker introduced the SciY platform which combines and integrates high-performance lab software solutions for a more comprehensive, vendor-agnostic suite of software and automation solutions for life-science industry customers, primarily in the biopharma sector.

In addition, the company launched the D6 PHASER Benchtop X-Ray Diffraction (XRD) Platform for materials analysis and advanced research. Built on the success of the D2 PHASER, the D6 PHASER will enable more XRD applications for new markets and user communities with its wide range of capabilities.

Price Performance

In the past six months, BRKR shares have increased 9.3% against the industry’s fall of 14%.

