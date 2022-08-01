Bruker (BRKR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Bruker Corp (Symbol: BRKR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $69.21, changing hands as high as $69.50 per share. Bruker Corp shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BRKR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BRKR's low point in its 52 week range is $55.80 per share, with $92.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.26.

