Bruker (BRKR) Receives 1.2 GHz NMR System Orders From the UK

Bruker Corporation BRKR recently announced the expansion of the fundamental research infrastructure in the United Kingdom, with two new orders of 1.2 GHz Avance nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers. The products will be delivered to the University of Warwick and the University of Birmingham.

The novel 1.2 GHz NMR spectrometer, which belongs to the company’s BioSpin group, enables advanced research in life science, batteries, biofuels and renewable energy.

Significance

By purchasing Bruker’s NMR spectrometer, the University of Warwick will advance its research capabilities in improved plant biofuels, batteries, and solar cells by studying molecular structures and the dynamics of advanced materials. The scientific insights gained will aid in improving the efficiency and durability of renewable energy technologies, and developing new materials.

Per management at the university, connecting the new 1.2 GHz spectrometer with the 850 MHz and 1 GHz systems of the UK High-Field Solid-State NMR Facility will enable scientists to continue making progress in diverse fields, from batteries and catalysts to pharmaceuticals and plant biomass.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Meanwhile, the University of Birmingham will utilize the increased sensitivity and resolution of 1.2 GHz NMR to advance research in functional and structural biology and drug discovery. The ability of NMR to deal with dynamics and disorder plays a key role in understanding molecular mechanisms in health and disease contexts.

Researchers will study the structure, function, interactions and pathways of proteins and other biomolecules. They will also examine the structure of enzymes involved in antibiotic resistance, which could potentially help develop new antibiotics.

The system installations are expected to commence in 2025 and will be accessible to all scientists across the country. However, the same will be available to students once the research phase begins.

Industry Prospects

Per a Research report, the global NMR spectroscopy market was valued at $690 million in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.1% by 2030.

The manufacturing of generic drugs is expected to boost the requirement for NMR spectroscopy in the market.

Recent Developments

In March 2023, Bruker announced important bioinformatics launches for 4D-Proteomics on the timsTOF platform. A novel de novo sequencing algorithm was developed in collaboration with Rapid Novor Inc., which uses more than 1.7 million PASEF data points to improve accuracy and speed for immunopeptidomics in real time.

In the last month, Bruker announced the successful customer installations of two novel, compact 1.0 GHz NMR spectrometers for advanced structural and molecular biology applications. These compact ultra-high-field NMR systems are generating scientific data for functional, structural and molecular biology, and phenomics clinical research.

Price Performance

In the past six months, shares of the company have increased 40.7% compared with the industry’s rise of 15.1%.

