Bruker (BRKR) Q2 Revenue Slips 0.4%

Key Points GAAP revenue missed analyst estimates, totaling $797.4 million for Q2 2025 and Revenue declined 0.4% year-over-year compared to Q2 2024.

Non-GAAP EPS fell sharply to $0.32, underperforming both expectations and prior year results.

Management lowered full-year FY2025 guidance. and announced a significant cost-cutting plan.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR), a global provider of scientific instruments and analytical solutions, reported earnings for Q2 2025 on August 4, 2025. GAAP revenue was $797.4 million, below the analyst consensus estimate of $810.1 million. Non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) were $0.32, also falling short of the $0.41 expected by analysts. Compared to the prior year, GAAP revenue slipped 0.4%. while non-GAAP EPS declined 38.5%. Management described the quarter as challenging, citing lower demand in key U.S. academic and biopharma markets, persistent tariff and currency headwinds, and margin compression. In response, the company revised its full-year guidance downward and announced an expanded cost savings initiative, reflecting a cautious outlook for the remainder of the year.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.32 $0.41 $0.52 (38.5%) Revenue (GAAP) $797.4 million $810.1 million $800.7 million (-0.4%) Operating Income (Non-GAAP) $72.0 million $110.7 million (34.9%) Non-GAAP Operating Margin 9.0% 13.8% (4.8 pp) Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) ($148.8 million) ($23.5 million) ($125.3 million)

Business Overview and Key Focus Areas

Bruker designs and manufactures advanced scientific instruments for research, diagnostics, and industrial applications. Its main product lines include nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) systems, mass spectrometers, and X-ray technologies. These tools help scientists study molecules, cells, and materials at very small scales.

The company operates through several segments: BioSpin focuses on NMR and magnetic resonance imaging systems, CALID covers life science mass spectrometry and clinical research tools, Nano delivers advanced microscopy and surface science products, and Energy & Supercon Technologies (BEST) specializes in superconducting materials. Bruker's recent areas of focus include driving technological innovation, expanding through acquisitions, and diversifying its presence across end-markets such as life sciences, biopharma, and nanotechnology. Success in this space depends on continuous product development, effective integration of acquisitions, and resilience to shifting demand trends, all while maintaining regulatory compliance and operational efficiency.

Quarterly Highlights: Financial and Strategic Developments

The quarter was marked by softer demand and performance declines in several operating metrics. The main Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) segment, which generates most of the company’s revenue, recorded $733.2 million in GAAP revenue, a modest drop from the prior year. Within BSI, the BioSpin unit's revenue was $195.3 million, down 10.2% (GAAP). This reflected weaker academic and biopharma spending in the United States, which management identified as a key drag. CALID, which delivers clinical research and analytical systems, saw revenue grow 7.6% to $285.8 million compared to Q2 2024. Revenue in the Nano business remained flat at $252.1 million (GAAP). The BEST segment, which makes superconducting materials and systems, produced $66.3 million in GAAP revenue, down 4.1% year-over-year.

The company's geographic sales mix revealed challenges in its largest region, the United States, where revenue dropped 8.5% year-over-year compared to Q2 2024. European revenue was down 1.2%, and sales in Asia Pacific grew 6.8% compared to Q2 2024. Other international regions posted increases as well. Management attributed these patterns primarily to weakness in U.S. research budgets and biopharma demand, coupled with tariff and foreign currency pressures. Organic revenue—which strips out the impact of acquisitions and currency—fell 7.0% compared to a 7.4% gain in Q2 2024. This reversal was a notable concern, given that organic revenue is often viewed as a measure of core business health.

The period saw meaningful margin and profitability pressures. Non-GAAP operating income fell by 34.9% to $72.0 million compared to Q2 2024, and the corresponding operating margin dropped to 9.0%. Non-GAAP gross profit margin was also lower at 48.6%. Management pointed directly to the adverse mix of business, under-absorption of manufacturing costs, and the ongoing challenge of compensating for tariffs and currency swings. Efforts to offset these headwinds with pricing and supply chain initiatives did not fully bridge the gap during the quarter.

Free cash flow (non-GAAP) was negative $148.8 million, compared to negative $23.5 million in Q2 2024. Increasing inventory levels and a reduction in operating cash flow contributed to this result. At the same time, the company's cash on hand (GAAP) fell from $183.4 million at December 31, 2024, to $92.0 million at June 30, 2025, while net debt increased. These trends highlight the pressure on liquidity and cash management during a period of slower sales and ongoing investment.

Innovation, Products, and Strategic Moves

Bruker maintained a focus on new product introductions and research and development spending despite the sales slowdown. The company continued to invest in technologies such as mass spectrometers, highlighted by several new launches: the timsOmni for advanced protein analysis, the timsMetabo for high-resolution studies of small molecules, and the timsUltra AIP for single-cell research. These tools are designed for functional proteomics, metabolomics, and immunopeptidomics, which are scientific methods to study proteins and metabolites in cells. These product launches are part of Bruker's efforts to maintain its competitive positioning against large industry players offering similar life science research instruments.

Organic growth in the core business stalled, but recent acquisitions added to reported revenues. The completed acquisition of Biocrates, a developer of metabolomics consumables and specialty contract research services, expanded Bruker's solutions in multiomics -- approaches that analyze multiple biological systems at once. Other ongoing integrations include PhenomeX, ELITech, Chemspeed, and NanoString. Management expects all recent transactions to add approximately 3.5% to full-year revenue in FY2025. The company's research and development expense (GAAP) increased to $100.2 million, underscoring its commitment to innovation despite the tough environment.

Bruker's market and geographic diversification provided only partial insulation from sector-specific demand shifts. While growth in Asia Pacific markets partially offset declines in the U.S. and Europe, total company sales were weighed down by decreases in those regions. Revenue remains sensitive to trends in government research funding, pharmaceutical demand, and budget cycles among institutional customers.

Regulatory compliance remains a core operational requirement, as Bruker continues to adapt its systems and processes to evolving rules in the U.S. and Europe.

Looking Forward: Guidance and What to Watch

For fiscal 2025, management lowered its financial outlook. The new total revenue outlook is $3.43–$3.50 billion for FY2025, up 2–4% from the prior year on a reported basis. However, core organic revenue is expected to decline by 2–4% in FY2025. Non-GAAP EPS for FY2025 is now predicted to be $1.95–$2.05, compared to $2.41 in FY2024. The company highlighted that acquisitions and currency translation effects will provide most of the growth in FY2025, rather than improvements in core business demand. In response to these trends, the company announced a plan to reduce annual costs by $100–$120 million in FY2026. The aim of this initiative is to stabilize margins and eventually restore double-digit EPS growth, even if the near-term demand environment does not recover.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

