Bruker (BRKR) Price Target Increased by 5.16% to 89.46

The average one-year price target for Bruker (NasdaqGS:BRKR) has been revised to 89.46 / share. This is an increase of 5.16% from the prior estimate of 85.07 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 73.76 to a high of 110.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.32% from the latest reported closing price of 85.75 / share.

Bruker Declares $0.05 Dividend

On February 15, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2024 received the payment on March 15, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $85.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.23%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.30%, the lowest has been 0.18%, and the highest has been 0.50%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.07 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.06 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 814 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bruker. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRKR is -3.75%, a decrease of 1,473.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.90% to 129,849K shares. The put/call ratio of BRKR is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 13,192K shares representing 9.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,163K shares, representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRKR by 8.73% over the last quarter.

Pallas Capital Advisors holds 9,480K shares representing 6.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,425K shares, representing an increase of 11.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRKR by 12.58% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 8,080K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,841K shares, representing an increase of 2.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRKR by 82.73% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 5,486K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,499K shares, representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRKR by 9.08% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 3,344K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,382K shares, representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRKR by 13.65% over the last quarter.

Bruker Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bruker is enabling scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker's high-performance scienti c instruments and high-value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with its customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity and customer success in life science molecular research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, and in industrial applications, as well as in cell biology, preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics and proteomics research and clinical microbiology.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.