Bruker (BRKR), Newomics to Co-Market Joint MnESI-MS Platform

Bruker Corporation BRKR and Newomics Inc. recently announced collaborations on a novel liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry (LC–MS) platform for drug discovery in the Pharma/Biopharma industry and research institutions. This latest collaboration aims to build workflows using Newomics’s Microflow-nanospray Electrospray Ionization (MnESI) products for biologics and native mass spec applications on the Bruker mass spectrometers.

The companies have reached an agreement to co-market Newomics’ MnESI product line alongside Bruker’s maxis II and timsTOF Pro 2 mass spectrometers. For high-throughput analysis of small volumes of biological samples, the joint MnESI-MS platform provides unrivaled isotopic fidelity, sensitivity, robustness and reproducibility.

Per Bruker’s management, the latest co-marketing agreement is built upon close collaborations between both companies’ R&D teams throughout the last several years. This latest collaboration is likely to benefit the Bruker CALID business.

Newomics is a renowned biotechnology company commercializing mass spectrometry solutions for molecular detection. The M3 emitter from Newomics is the first commercial multinozzle emitter for mass spectrometry. The novel MnESI source directly addresses numerous key pain points in mass spectrometry analysis of native proteins, protein complexes and oligonucleotides. It also presents new opportunities for biopharmaceutical, and clinical research and development.



Industry Prospects

Per a report published in MarketsandMarkets, the mass spectrometry market size is expected to see a CAGR of 6.5% during 2020-2025. Factors such as rising expenditure on pharmaceutical R&D, government regulations on drug safety, increased focus on the quality of food products and several government initiatives for pollution control and environmental testing are anticipated to drive market growth in the forecast period.

Given the market prospects, Bruker’s collaboration with Newomics seems strategic.

Notable Developments

Bruker has been engaged in a number of significant developments in February 2022.

The company unveiled its TIMS DIA-NN software for the high-throughput, deep and unbiased 4D proteomics workflow at US HUPO. This software features the novel TIMScore algorithm, which leverages machine learning to predict CCS values of tryptic and phosphorylated peptides.

Bruker launched the timsTOF MALDI PharmaPulse (timsTOF MPP) system at the SLAS2022 International Conference and Exhibition. At present, the new timsTOF MPP is the flagship of Bruker´s MALDI PharmaPulse product family. It is a groundbreaking new high-end solution intended for unbiased, deep high-throughput screening (HTS) and ultra high-throughput screening (uHTS).

The company also acquired PepSep-- a Danish company specializing in nanoflow liquid chromatography (nanoLC) columns, specialty emitters and components to optimize nanoflow proteomics workflows. These technologies are extensively used in Bruker’s nanoElute UHPLC system. The financial terms of the transaction have been kept under wraps.

Share Price Performance

The stock has underperformed its industry over the past year. It has grown 14.5% compared to the industry’s growth of 23.7%.

