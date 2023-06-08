Bruker (BRKR) Launches timsTOF Ultra Mass Spec and VistaScan

Bruker Corporation BRKR recently announced transformative sensitivity on the 4D-Proteomics timsTOF platform with the launch of the timsTOF Ultra mass spectrometer at the 71st ASMS meeting. The company has also introduced VistaScan software for enhanced dia-PASEF 4D-Proteomics.

The new timsTOF Ultra mass spectrometer incorporates a new Captive Spray Ionization (CSI) Ultra ion source with a larger capillary and optimized vortex gas flow, a novel 4th-generation TIMS (trapped ion mobility separation) XR cell and a 14bit digitizer.

This latest development broadens BSI (Bruker Scientific Instruments) Life Science segment’s product line.

More About the Recent Launches

The timsTOF Ultra can identify over 55000 peptides that map into 5000 protein groups at the single-cell level of 0.125 ng protein loading at 1% FDR and more than 4800 protein groups quantified at CVs of <20%. This breakthrough sensitivity and quantitation performance below the 1 ng protein load level sets a new benchmark.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Unparalleled sensitivity, combined with the proven robustness of the timsTOF platform and PASEF duty cycle, now up to 300 Hz for MS/MS, further offers significant performance improvements for ultra-low sample amounts. This includes unbiased single-cell proteomics and single-cell lipidomics, unbiased spatial proteomics, immunopeptidomics, phosphoproteomics, PTM analysis and protein-protein interaction (PPI) studies.

In addition, Bruker introduced VistaScan software for synchronizing the TIMS ramp with the quadrupole scan, to further benefit from ion mobility information at scale. This sophisticated dynamic linked-ramp supports the novel midia-PASEF mode, introduced by Dr. Stefan Tenzer. Bruker has exclusively licensed midia-PASEF from Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz and plans to release midia-PASEF as a product in 2023.

The timsTOF Ultra is equipped with the required VistaScan acquisition capabilities. In addition, the timsTOF Ultra features a further improved dda-PASEF acquisition mode, increasing the speed to 300 Hz for up to 18,000 collision cross-section (CCS)-enabled MS/MS spectra per minute to enable in-depth 4D-Proteomics and 4D-Lipidomics / 4D-Metabolomics with very short LC gradients of just minutes.

Industry Prospects

Per a Research report, the global proteomics market was valued at $22.30 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.5% up to 2030.

Recent Developments

Earlier this month, Bruker introduced the EVOQ DART-TQ+ mass spectrometer, the Impact II VIP ESI-TOF (time of flight) system and TargetScreener 4D software for applied markets at the 71st ASMS meeting.

Earlier in May 2023, Bruker announced the completion of the acquisition of ZONTAL Inc.This buyout strengthens Bruker BioSpin’s Integrated Data Solutions software division, which includes Mestrelab Research, Arxspan and Optimal.

Price Performance

In the past six months, shares of BRKR have increased 17.1% against the industry’s decline of 9.8%.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Bruker currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the overall healthcare sector are Penumbra PEN, Lantheus LNTH and Neuronetics STIM. While Penumbra and Lantheus sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Neuronetics carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Penumbra’s stock has risen 133.8% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Penumbra’s earnings per share (EPS) has increased from $1.55 to $1.56 for 2023 and remained constant at $2.56 for 2024 in the past 30 days.

PEN’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 109.42%. In the last reported quarter, the company registered an earnings surprise of 109.09%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lantheus’ 2023 EPS has remained constant at $5.60 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have improved 29.3% in the past year against the industry’s 28.5% decline.

LNTH’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 25.77%. In the last reported quarter, the company recorded an earnings surprise of 13.95%.

Estimates for Neuronetics’ loss per share have narrowed from $1.32 to $1.29 for 2023 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have declined 32.3% in the past year against the industry’s 5.4% growth.

STIM’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.61%. In the last reported quarter, Neuronetics delivered an earnings surprise of 2.56%.

Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bruker Corporation (BRKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Neuronetics, Inc. (STIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.