Bruker (BRKR) Launches ENRICH-iST Kits and Novel Workflow

Bruker Corporation’s BRKR majority-owned business, PreOmics, recently announced the availability of its new ENRICH-iSTTM kits that enable biologically-unbiased enrichment of less abundant plasma and serum proteins onto non-functionalized paramagnetic particles. This technology increases the typical depths of plasma proteomics analysis by 50% to more than 100% when compared to neat plasma or serum proteomics without depletion or enrichment.

More on ENRICH-iST Kits

Plasma or serum from a variety of species, such as humans, rodents, NHPs, dogs, and pigs, can be processed into proteomic samples using the ENRICH-iST technology in a straightforward, quick (around 5 hours total) and affordable manner.

It routinely produces reproducible, improved findings for LC-MS analysis, such as by DIA-PASEF timsTOF 4D Proteomics mass spectrometry, using only 20 microL of starting material. The technology supports liquid handling automation platforms like Tecan FLUENT systems and enables biologically-unbiased enrichment of less abundant proteins using non-functionalized paramagnetic microbeads.

Up to 96 plasma samples can be processed quickly and effectively in parallel using the innovative ENRICH-iST methodology for repeatable large-cohort translational and clinical research and validation. The accessible ENRICH-iST routine enrichment approach nicely complements the already used automated bead depletion or nanoparticle array enrichment workflows for ultra-deep plasma proteomics discovery research.

Significance of ENRICH-iST Kits

The company frequently uses biofluid cohorts obtained from preclinical animals in its study. With the new technology, the company will be able to obtain trustworthy and thorough proteome data without the need for time-consuming method development. The new kit is ready to use right out of the box and the workflow is simple to understand and fully automatable.

The company can now have a quick, effective and dependable enrichment procedure to delve deeper into the proteome from human plasma and serum thanks to the innovative ENRICH technology. By automating PretOmics’ new ERICH-iST kit on Bruker’s Fluent workstation, the company is enabling robust and reproducible high-throughput sample preparation for large cohort studies, accelerating progress in this rapidly-advancing field.

Industry Prospects

Going by a Market Research Future report, the global proteomics market size was $23.2 billion in 2017. It is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.1% by 2023.

Recent Developments

In June 2023, Bruker announced transformative sensitivity on the 4D-Proteomics timsTOF platform with the launch of the timsTOF Ultra mass spectrometer at the 71st ASMS meeting. The company also introduced VistaScan software for enhanced dia-PASEF 4D-Proteomics.

Earlier this month, Bruker introduced the EVOQ DART-TQ+ mass spectrometer, the Impact II VIP ESI-TOF (time of flight) system and TargetScreener 4D software for applied markets at the 71st ASMS meeting.

Earlier in May 2023, Bruker announced the completion of the acquisition of ZONTAL Inc. This buyout strengthens Bruker BioSpin’s Integrated Data Solutions software division, which includes Mestrelab Research, Arxspan and Optimal.

Price Performance

In the past one year, shares of BRKR have increased 16.8% against the industry’s decline of 5.8%.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Bruker carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Addus Homecare Corporation ADUS, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. MMSI and Hologic, Inc. HOLX.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Addus Homecare’s 2023 earnings indicates a 10.9% year-over-year growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADUS’s 2023 earnings has moved 0.5% north in the past 30 days.

Addus Homecare has a long-term estimated growth rate of 11.8%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Merit Medical reported a first-quarter 2023 adjusted EPS of 64 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.4%. Revenues of $297.6 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.9%. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Merit Medical has a long-term estimated growth rate of 11%. MMSI’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.2%.

Hologic, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 5.1% for fiscal 2024. HOLX’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 27.3%.

Hologic has gained 5% against the industry’s 2.2% decline in the past year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.