Bruker (BRKR) Introduces Magnet Technology for NMR Adoption

Bruker Corporation BRKR introduced novel magnet technology and analytical solutions at the 65th ENC. The novel technology facilitates the widespread application of NMR in academic basic and clinical research, as well as in drug discovery and development by biopharmacies and process analytical technologies (PAT).

The latest development will fortify Bruker’s Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin segment.

More on New Magnet Technology

At the 65th ENC, with a complete one-year liquid helium hold-time, more than doubling refill intervals, Bruker presents the Ascend Evo 600, a unique compact 54 mm standard-bore 14.1 Tesla (600 MHz) NMR magnet. In comparison with earlier 600 MHz magnets, the new Ascend Evo 600 magnet requires less helium, is simpler to site and has lower installation and operating expenses.

Moreover, Bruker broadens the range of uses for its Fourier 80 platform — a tabletop 80 MHz Fourier Transform NMR equipped with a powerful permanent magnet that doesn't require cryogens or electricity. To synchronize with sensors and other analytical methods, such as infrared or Raman spectroscopy, the Fourier 80 can be integrated with synTQTM PAT management software. This allows for numerous integrated data streams that offer more thorough process analysis and quality control.

Benefits of New Technology Introduction

Advanced characterization of biologics and new drug modalities are made possible by Bruker's Ascend Evo series, which makes NMR more accessible to researchers in a variety of domains, including clinical metabolism research and the biopharma business.

In lab or industrial environments, the Fourier PAT solution offers a plethora of structural information, selectivity, and immediate quantification, which minimizes laborious calibrations and improves (bio)process control.



Active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) can be manufactured in a distributed manner using the Fourier PAT solution. Here, the Fourier 80 system collects response data so that AI machine learning may create the guidelines and directives that direct the optimization of processes.

This PAT setup is game-changing in the way APIs get produced, enabling distributed manufacturing and on-demand production. Coupling the PAT module with an AI agent in the API manufacturing unit enhances the advantages that accompany flow chemistry, such as increased safety, reduced environmental footprint and better economics.

Industry Prospects

Per the Grand View Research report, the global nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy market size was valued at $690 million in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2030. The upside of NMR spectroscopy is supported by universities, product developers and service providers of pharmaceutical companies.

Progress within NMR capabilities

Bruker is enabling scientists and engineers to make breakthrough post-genomic discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life by encouraging innovation, improved productivity, and customer success in post-genomic life science molecular and cell biology research, in applied and biopharma applications, microscopy and nanoanalysis, as well as in industrial and cleantech research, and next-gen semiconductor metrology in support of AI.

In December 2023, Bruker installed a 1.2 Gigahertz (GHz) nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) system at the National Gateway Ultrahigh Field NMR Center at Ohio State University. The installation of the 1.2 GHz NMR device enables the investigation of the structure and dynamics of biological molecules in unprecedented detail. This breakthrough will allow researchers to make major gains in understanding how these molecules work, ultimately leading to the creation of new disease treatments.

