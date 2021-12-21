Bruker (BRKR) Introduces JPK NanoWizard V for AFM Research

Bruker Corporation BRKR recently introduced JPK NanoWizard V BioAFM-- the latest generation of the company’s industry-leading BioAFMs. This advanced system represents a milestone in automation and convenience of use in life science atomic force microscopy (AFM) research.

It is worth noting that JPK joined Bruker in July 2018, bringing to the company extensive expertise in live-cell imaging, cellular mechanics, adhesion, and molecular force measurements, optical trapping, and biological stimulus-response characterization.

NanoWizard V is a high-speed, automated BioAFM that may be completely integrated with advanced optical microscopes if required. It allows for quick, quantitative mechanical measurements as well as the analysis of the dynamics on samples varying in size, from sub-molecular to cells and tissues. The automated setup, alignment and re-adjustment of system parameters present new opportunities for long-term, self-regulating experiments on mechanobiological dynamics. The NanoWizard V's speed and resolution, ease-of-use and up-to-millimeter-range capabilities make it useful for AFM investigations in nanomedicine and biomedical applications.

Per Bruker’s management, NanoWizard V is the most advanced BioAFM, which combines major advancements such as rapid, quantitative mechanobiology measurements, fast scanning AFM and automation with minimal user input in one system. The company anticipates this advanced system to significantly contribute to forming a better understanding of dynamic cellular processes and their underlying molecular mechanisms.

More on the NanoWizard V

NanoWizard V has been designed for high spatio-temporal resolution with a large scan area, flexible experiment design and excellent integration with advanced optical microscope systems. This system features a PeakForce-QI mode that allows rapid and flexible quantitative nanomechanical measurements. It is equipped with novel scanner and sensor technologies as well as state-of-the-art control software for real, easy-to-use AFM operation. The NanoWizard V consists of JPK’s Vortis 2 control electronics, enhanced digital control and new software concepts that improve the system’s multiparametric imaging capabilities and data processing routines.

In addition, when combined with the new automated hardware features and an extensive range of liquid cell and temperature control options, the NanoWizard V allows users of all levels to focus entirely on their experiments, making it the ideal tool for multi-user environments or imaging facilities.

Industry Prospects

Per a report published in MarketsandMarkets, the atomic force microscopy market is expected to see a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2026. AFM has been a powerful nanotechnological imaging tool for the past three decades providing numerous modes for analyzing nanomaterial properties. Given this, various governments worldwide have increased funding for nanotechnology research, thereby driving the AFM market.

Notable Developments

In December 2021, Bruker reported a significant development related to its FluoroType SARS-CoV-2 varID Q real-time multiplexed polymerase chain reaction assay. The company noted that this CE-IVD marked assay reliably detects all SARS-CoV-2 variants and is expected to provide a clear indication of Omicron (B.1.1.529), recently declared a ‘variant of concern’ by the World Health Organization.

In November 2021, the company acquired MOLECUBES NV-- a dynamic innovator in benchtop preclinical nuclear molecular imaging (NMI) systems. Combining Bruker's preclinical imaging technologies and global footprint with MOLECUBES' modular benchtop CUBES systems will offer a more extensive NMI offering, thereby accelerating preclinical NMI adoption at academic medical centers and biopharma firms worldwide.

Share Price Performance

The stock has outperformed its industry over the past year. It has grown 42.4% compared to the industry’s growth of 36.8%.

