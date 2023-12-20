Bruker (BRKR) Installs First 1.2 GHz NMR at Ohio University

Bruker Corporation BRKR successfully installed a 1.2 Gigahertz (GHz) nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) system at the National Gateway Ultrahigh Field NMR Center at Ohio State University. An important part of the financing for

The Ohio State University's 1.2 GHz NMR apparatus has come from the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF).

The latest development will fortify Bruker’s Scientific Instruments (“BSI”) BioSpin segment.

More on 1.2GHz NMR

The 1.2 GHz AVANCE NMR spectrometer is cutting-edge equipment capable of performing high-resolution liquid and solid-state NMR studies. It will be used by researchers at Ohio State and across the country to study advanced materials, such as those used in batteries, as well as the structure and dynamics of biological molecules, with the goal of better understanding the underlying mechanisms of diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, viral infections, and Alzheimer's disease.

The Ohio State University boasts the first 1.2 GHz NMR in the United States, a significant step forward in developing US life science and materials research infrastructure, thanks to National Science Foundation leadership and funding.

Benefits of 1.2GHz NMR Availability in the U.S.

The 1.2 GHz NMR will meet a national need while also allowing US researchers to compete in a worldwide research environment and boost the US bioeconomy. It's an excellent illustration of the type of infrastructure that the initiative intended to support, the key tools and technology that fall between huge research instruments and large facilities.

The installation of the 1.2 GHz NMR device enables the investigation of the structure and dynamics of biological molecules in unprecedented detail. This breakthrough will allow researchers to make major gains in understanding how these molecules work, ultimately leading to the creation of new disease treatments.

Per Bruker management, the company is thrilled to be collaborating with The Ohio State University to deliver this ground-breaking technology to the United States. The ability to analyze the structure and function of biological molecules has advanced thanks to GHz-class NMR. The company is optimistic about the scientific impact that GHz-class NMR will have on cutting-edge life science and materials research at OSU and throughout the United States.

Industry Prospects

Per the Grand View Research report, the global nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy market size was valued at $690 million in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2030. The upside of NMR spectroscopy is supported by universities, product developers and service providers of pharmaceutical companies.

Recent Developments

Throughout the nine months of fiscal 2023, the company delivered growth across biopharma, academic and government markets, industrial research and applied markets. Bruker’s new integrated data solutions software division also did well with its SciY scientific and lab software platform. In the third quarter, BioSpin’s revenue increase can be attributed to the strong demand for instruments, especially in Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) and software businesses.

Earlier in 2023, the company lent its innovations to support the advanced life and materials science research infrastructure in the U.K. with two orders for 1.2 gigahertz NMRs from the University of Warwick and the University of Birmingham. Both institutions already have Bruker’s existing 1.0 GHz NMR spectrometer.

Price Performance

In the past year, BRKR’s shares have gained 11.2% against the industry’s fall of 13.2%.

