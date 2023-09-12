Bruker (BRKR) Inks Fraport Framework Contract for ETD Systems

Bruker Corporation BRKR recently announced that to complement its airport security measures, Fraport AG has declared the procurement decision in favor of Bruker to provide up to 220 DE-tectorTM flex explosives and narcotics trace detectors. The installations will modernize passenger screening at Germany's busiest airport, FRA, during a multi-year period from 2023 to 2027.

The recent development will bolster Bruker’s Optics Division.

About DE-tector flex

The Bruker’s DE-tector flex is the newest-generation portable explosives and drug trace detector that satisfies the needs of two crucial airport security applications, namely the detection of explosives and drugs.

Most explosives and illegal drug compounds can be automatically detected within seconds by cleaning surfaces with multi-use, disposable swabs and placing them into the DE-tector flex. The new DE-tector flex system uses a non-radioactive ionization source and is approved by national regulatory bodies and ECAC (European Civil Aviation Conference).

More on DE-tector flex Adoption

At Frankfurt Airport, these most recent devices will replace older explosive trace detectors, modernizing passenger screening. Fraport AG is excited to use the most cutting-edge and secure technology because of the accreditation of the DE-tector flex system.

Bruker is thrilled that Fraport AG has again chosen Bruker to deliver cutting-edge and dependable solutions to enhance the public's safety and security as well as that of the aviation sector. The long-term supplier partnership that began with the initial installation of Bruker ETD detectors at FRA in 2015 will continue, and Bruker is completely committed to doing so.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global explosive trace detection (ETD) market size was valued at $ 977.8 million in 2016 and is expected to register a CAGR of 10.5% by 2025. Increasing government regulations for enhanced security screening is a prime factor driving market growth. A rise in terrorist activities across the globe has further elevated demand for these devices and services.

Recent Launch within Imaging Solution

In June 2023, Bruker announced transformative sensitivity on the 4D-Proteomics timsTOF platform by launching the timsTOF Ultra mass spectrometer at the 71st ASMS meeting. The company has also introduced VistaScan software for enhanced dia-PASEF 4D-Proteomics.

The same month, Bruker introduced the D6 PHASER X-Ray Diffraction (“XRD”) system. The new benchtop XRD platform is designed with the analytical flexibility typically available only in larger, floor-standing systems. The D6 PHASER can be equipped with a range of sample stages for various X-ray diffraction applications, including capillary transmission, grazing incidence diffraction, X-ray reflectometry, residual stress, texture analysis and non-ambient investigations.

Price Performance

In the past year, BRKR shares have gained 12.4% against the industry’s fall of 7.7%.

