Bruker (BRKR) Inks Definitive Agreement to Acquire ELITechGroup

Bruker Corporation BRKR recently entered into a definitive share purchase agreement with TecFin S.à r.l., a controlled affiliate of the pre-eminent private equity firm PAI Partners, to acquire ELITechGroup. However, the €870 million cash transaction excludes the carved-out ELITech clinical chemistry business.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024, subject to regulatory approvals, the carve-out of the clinical chemistry business and other customary closing conditions. Upon closing, ELITech is expected to be a stand-alone business within Bruker’s Microbiology and Infection Diagnostics division as part of the Bruker CALID Group.

More on ELITechGroup

With more than 500 employees and more than 40 active patents, ELITechGroup develops and commercializes innovative, proprietary molecular diagnostic (MDx) systems and assays, as well as niche biomedical systems and microbiology products. Its molecular diagnostic business accounts for the majority of the to-be-acquired revenues and provides the unique sample-to-answer (S2A) instruments — InGenius and BeGenius — in the mid-to-high throughput MDx category.

Both offer a broad and differentiated menu of esoteric and mainstream PCR diagnostic assays for infections that are transplant-incurred, sexually transmitted, respiratory, gastrointestinal, blood-borne, hospital-acquired and more. ELITechGroup’s biomedical systems and microbiology businesses include automated slide stainers, cystic fibrosis sweat testing instruments, osmometer instruments, and selected microbiology consumables and assays.

News in Detail

Through the acquisition of the ELITech MDx business, Bruker will gain access to modern S2A systems and a broad infectious disease assay portfolio, including viral testing. ELITech’s breadth of the testing menu, ease of use and fast time to result complement Bruker’s novel LiquidArray syndromic panels, specialty fungal infection, tuberculosis, mycobacteria and HIV MDx portfolio.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In addition, the ELITech esoteric molecular diagnostics portfolio complements Bruker’s MALDI Biotyper microbial identification platform in infectious disease diagnostics. Together, both establish Bruker as an innovative and growing Tier 2 infectious disease specialist in the in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) market.

Bruker previously entered into a put option agreement with the sellers, pending workers’ council consultations in France and The Netherlands. This put option has now been exercised, binding the parties to the share purchase agreement. Excluding the clinical chemistry business, ELITechGroup achieved nearly €150 million in revenues in 2023, including about €5 million in COVID-19-related MDx revenues, while non-COVID-19-related revenues have grown at a double-digit CAGR from pre-COVID-19 times through 2023.

ELITech generates most of its revenues in Europe, with significant businesses in North and Latin America. Its major R&D and operations sites are in Italy, the United States, France and Germany. Further, the financial details of the transaction will be provided after the transaction closes.

Industry Prospects

Per a research report, the global IVD market was valued at $117.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.3% by 2027.

Developments in the BSI CALID Segment

In February 2024, Bruker’s Optics division strengthened its molecular microscopy portfolio with the acquisition of Nanophoton Corporation. The Japanese technology leader offers a broad portfolio of advanced Raman microscopes, serving academic and industrial research customers primarily in the country. Through this deal, Bruker looks forward to offering fast, flexible and sensitive Nanophoton Raman microscopy systems worldwide for research and development in the life sciences, biopharma, advanced materials, semiconductors and polymers.

Price Performance

In the past six months, shares of BRKR have increased 31% compared with the industry’s rise of 13.1%.

