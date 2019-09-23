Bruker (BRKR) Enters Into Alliance With Murdoch University

Bruker Corporation BRKR has teamed with Murdoch University to transform prevention and diagnosis of disease as well as tailored healthcare on a global scale. The alliance is expected to work with the Australian National Phenome Centre (“ANPC”) — the international center of expertise for metabolic phenotyping.



With this partnership, Bruker aims to strengthen its foothold in the global precision medicine market. Accordingly, the company will participate in the construction of the world's best phenomics center for the development of precision medicine.



Significance of the Partnership



The partnership will enable ANPC to enable researchers to study the complex interactions of genes, the environment and lifestyle on human metabolic health. The center will bring culmination to Bruker’s research and technological expertise and facilitate it to yield better health outcomes globally.





Per the university management, phenomics is becoming an important factor in enhancement of knowledge related to human health as well as the causes and prevention of disease. The alliance will work on the progress made by ANPC and introduce advanced instruments. It will also employ experienced researchers in this space to Western Australia.



As part of this collaboration, Murdoch University will implement various upgraded versions of Bruker phenomics instruments. The company will also provide extensive applications, service and R&D support to ANPC for support, training, beta-testing as well as the validation of assays and developed tools.



Industry Prospects



Per a report by Medgadget, the global precision medicine market was valued at $38.92 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $88.64 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 12.48%. The key factors that are driving growth in the market are the introduction of cost-effective genomic and molecular biology testing methods, increasing cases of cancer and rare diseases as well as rising use of big data in precision medicine.



Recent Developments



Of late, Bruker has reported a slew of developments related to its technological innovations.



In September 2019, the company announced the release of the NanoWizard 4 XP extreme performance Bio-AFM system. The system will integrate the company’s PeakForce Tapping and the leading QI mode to obtain high-resolution nanomechanics on soft samples.



In August, the company announced the world's first 1.2 GHz high-resolution, protein nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) data. This uses a hybrid design that provides stable and homogeneous data for high-resolution protein NMR.



Bruker completed the acquisition of PMOD Technologies LLC in July to focus on molecular quantification and pharmacokinetic modeling.



In June, the company introduced innovative mass spectrometry (MS) and Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) systems as well as innovative high-value solutions for molecular phenomics and clinical metabolomics research.



Price Performance



The company’s shares have gained 30.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 5.8% and the S&P 500 index’s rally of 1.4% during the same period.



