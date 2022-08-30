Bruker (BRKR) Debuts Innovations for Proteomics & Metabolomics

Bruker Corporation BRKR recently launched the novel nanoElute 2 nano-LC as well the MetaboScape and TASQ 2023 software supporting fluxomics at the International Mass Spectrometry Conference (IMSC 2022). The next-generation nanoElute 2 is a high-performance nanoflow liquid chromatography system featuring an intuitive and flexible user interface.

Meanwhile, the MetaboScape 2023 release offers streamlined collision cross section (CCS)-enabled metabolic profiling and annotation workflows ranging from 4D timsTOF data acquisition to highest confidence annotations for lipids and metabolites.

A Detailed View on nanoElute 2 and MetaboScape 2023

The nanoElute 2 enables leak-free zero dead volume connections without the risk of overtightening or damaging capillaries. It covers a wide range of applications, from single-cell proteomics to plasma proteomics. The nanoElute 2 also assists in automated single cell sample preparation from label-free ProteoCHIP on CellenONE platform.

The latest MetaboScape 2023 release includes novel features like enhanced 4D peak detection and integration, accelerated processing, and smart merging of positive and negative ion data. Its powerful automated prediction of CCS values from chemical structures in spectral libraries utilizes the precise CCS values obtained from the timsTOF.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The MetaboScape 2023 encourages the metabolomics community’s emphasis on quality, while allowing for better means for data quality assessment in large-scale studies. The TASQ 2023 extends target screening and quantitation through CCS-enabled MOMA events. Further, large-scale labeling experiments are made easier by refinements to stable isotope labeling methods.

Other Innovations Showcased at IMSC 2022

Buker unveiled the new MALDI HiPLEX-IHC workflow for multiplex imaging of protein targets at IMSC 2022. For the spatial localization of target proteins across tissue sections, the MALDI HiPLEX-IHC combines Bruker’s IntelliSlides automated MALDI workflow with AmberGen’s Miralys antibody-based photocleavable mass tags. The workflow’s major benefits include a whole slide field-of-view and the capacity to multiplex tens to over a hundred protein targets from FFPE or fresh frozen tissue sections. It also features multiomics capability to overlay metabolite, lipid and glycan mass spec images with protein targets from the same section.

In addition, the company announced the latest advances in PaSER’s intelligent acquisition to improve research in protein-protein interactions (PPIs) and metaproteomics applications.

Industry Prospect

Per a report by MarketsandMarkets, the global metabolomics market is expected to see a CAGR of 13.4% during 2020-2025. The upside will be driven by factors like rising R&D expenditure in the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industry and the availability of government and private funding for metabolomics research. Meanwhile, according to another report published in Allied Market Research, the global proteomics market is set to witness a CAGR of 12.2% from 2020 to 2027 on the growing demand for personalized medicines, increased R&D expenditure and technological advancements related to proteomics components.

Given the huge prospects in these markets, Bruker’s latest launches and innovations showcased at the IMSC 2022 seem strategic.

Other Notable Developments

In July 2022, Bruker launched PhenoRisk PACS RuO— a research-use-only NMR test for molecular phenomics research on ‘Long COVID’ patients’ blood samples. The PhenoRisk PACS RuO test holds great promise in research on early-stage risk factors, longitudinal recovery monitoring and potential secondary organ damage in case of cardiovascular disease, type II diabetes, kidney dysfunction and inflammation.

In June 2022, the company released the NeuraLight 3D Ultra module to support advanced neuroscience and optogenetics research applications on its Ultima multiphoton microscopes. When combined with the imaging capabilities of the Ultima 2Pplus microscope, the NeuraLight 3D Ultra enables researchers to examine behavior, perception and disease mechanisms at a larger scale and on a time period that reflects on the underlying biology.

Share Price Performance

The stock has underperformed its industry in the past year. It has declined 35.7% compared with the industry’s 28% fall.

Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks

Currently, Bruker carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

A few better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space that investors can consider are AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN, Patterson Companies, Inc. PDCO and McKesson Corporation MCK.

AMN Healthcare has a long-term earnings growth rate of 3.2%. The company surpassed earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, delivering a surprise of 15.7%, on average. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

AMN Healthcare has outperformed its industry in the past year. AMN has lost 7.9% against the industry’s 35.2% fall.

Patterson Companies has an estimated long-term growth rate of 7.9%. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 16.5%. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Patterson Companies has outperformed its industry in the past year. PDCO lost 5.3% compared with the industry’s 12.1% fall in the past year.

McKesson has an estimated long-term growth rate of 9.9%. The company surpassed earnings estimates in the trailing three quarters and missed in one, delivering a surprise of 13%, on average. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

McKesson has outperformed its industry in the past year. MCK has gained 80.4% against the industry’s 12.1% fall.



How to Profit from the Hot Electric Vehicle Industry

Global electric car sales in 2021 more than doubled their 2020 numbers. And today, the electric vehicle (EV) technology and very nature of the business is changing quickly. The next push for future technologies is happening now and investors who get in early could see exceptional profits. See Zacks' Top Stocks to Profit from the EV Revolution >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



McKesson Corporation (MCK): Free Stock Analysis Report



Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO): Free Stock Analysis Report



AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Bruker Corporation (BRKR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.