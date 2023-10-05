Bruker (BRKR) Becomes Majority Investor in MIRO Analytical AG

Bruker Corporation BRKR recently announced a majority investment in the Swiss start-up company, MIRO Analytical AG. The company serves atmospheric research and industrial customers, enabling fast, mobile, highest-precision air pollution and greenhouse gas (GHG) analysis to advance climate science, air pollution and industrial process monitoring.

The addition of MIRO will significantly bolster the gas-analysis spectroscopy portfolio of Bruker Optics Division, which is part of the Bruker Scientific Instruments (“BSI”) CALID segment. The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

About MIRO Analytical AG

Founded in 2018, the Zürich-based, young high-tech company, MIRO, is an innovative provider of fast, compact Quantum Cascade Laser-based multi-gas analyzers (MGA) for simultaneous, highest-precision monitoring of up to 10 trace gases. The company is anticipated to grow rapidly in the high-precision trace gas analysis market, which has a total addressable market of greater than $100 million annually.



MIRO MGAs have applications in mobile monitoring of greenhouse gas and pollution sources to stationary air-quality monitoring. MIRO’s customers include leading climate scientists from research institutes, such as the German Space Agency, Research Center Jülich and French INRAE, with MGAs deployed in mobile labs in aircraft or vehicles, remote research stations and for laboratory experiments.

Significance of the News

MIRO’s products complement Bruker OMEGA and Matrix MG spectroscopic gas analyzers, with MIRO’s automated, compact, high-precision MGAs for real-time trace gas monitoring. Per Bruker’s representative, acquiring a majority stake in MIRO is an exciting step for its gas-analysis business, adding state-of-the-art QCL technology to the portfolio.

The strategic collaboration will advance climate research and environmental pollution analysis, as well as industrial trace-gas monitoring solutions, with fast, compact and highest-precision QCL MGAs.

Industry Prospects

Per a research report, the process spectroscopy market was valued at $18.86 billion in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7% by 2030.

Strong Potential of CALID Group

Of late, Bruker’s CALID Group has been making decent progress, primarily because of the strong demand for differentiated instruments. The group is benefiting from sustained growth in the mass spectrometry business, including the FT-IR, Near IR and Raman molecular spectroscopy product lines.

Throughout the first half of 2023, Bruker’s timsTOF platform continued its adoption in 4D proteomics, epiproteomics and multiomics. Recently in June, the company announced transformative sensitivity on the 4D-Proteomics timsTOF platform with the launch of the new timsTOF Ultra. The mass spectrometer provides market-leading sensitivity and throughput with expanded peptide coverage and more accurate quantitation in unbiased 4D single-cell cell lines and tissue proteomics.

Bruker also announced a strategic partnership with Switzerland-based Biognosys AG earlier in January 2023. The collaboration is expected to create unique synergies between Biognosys’ versatile portfolio of proprietary proteomics services, software and kits and Bruker’s pioneering timsTOF platform.

Price Performance

In the past year, shares of the company have increased 8.8% against the industry’s decline of 8%.

