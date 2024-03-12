Bruker (BRKR) Announces Advanced timsTOF Solutions at US HUPO

Bruker Corporation BRKR recently announced its progress in immunopeptidomics, glycoproteomics and other CCS-enabled 4D-proteomics workflows at the 20th US Human Proteome Organization Congress 2024. The advances include improved machine-learning de novo sequencing (Novor V2.0), a novel high-performance monitoring digital-twin software (TwinScape), the new glyco-PASEF method for high-sensitivity glycopeptide analysis and access to Spectronaut 18 for users of Bruker ProteoScape — a GPU-powered software for real-time 4D proteomics, now with access to library-free searches by Biognosys directDIA.

The rapid advances in deep, at-scale proteomics, glycomics and peptidomics research solutions complement other performance-leading life-science tools for the post-genomic era by Bruker. These developments are also expected to boost the Bruker Scientific Instruments (“BSI”) CALID segment.

More on the Latest Advancements

Bruker’s latest advances enable post-genomic molecular and cell biology research, with key insights into disease biology and biomarkers for next-gen molecular diagnostics and drug discovery. The company enhanced its timsTOF HT and timsTOF Ultra systems with the new software Novor v2.0 for de novo immunopeptidomic profiling. Developed in collaboration with Rapid Novor Inc., Novor v2.0 was trained on greater than 1,400,000 spectra mapping to greater than 150,000 HLA peptides for research on small amounts of patient material derived from fine needle biopsies.

The company’s new TwinScape digital-twin technology leverages iRT peptide standards to support sustained peak performance in sample prep and LC-MS. A combination of depth of coverage, robustness and scalable quantitation is required for synergistic multi-omics studies in the post-genomic era. TwinScape enables larger controlled studies and valid cross-lab comparability.



Further, Bruker also presented the novel timsTOF glyco-PASEF method with polygon filtering developed with the Heck Group at Utrecht University, the GlycoScape software developed collaboratively with the Van Gool Group at Radboud University and the MSFragger-Glyco software developed by the Nesvizhskii Group at the University of Michigan. The company is now offering GlycoScape real-time glycoproteomic software, developed with Alain van Gool’s team at Radboud University, for early access beta-testing. The MSFragger-Glyco software presently supports timsTOF data.

In addition, the newest release of Bruker ProteoScape makes a Spectronaut 18 module available for dia-PASEF analysis. This enables real-time results using GPU computing, including directDIA, for library-free searches. Bruker ProteoScape now also upgrades TIMS DIA-NN software to version 3.0 with improved quantitation accuracy.

Industry Prospects

Per a research report, the global proteomics market was valued at $27.58 billion in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.9% by 2032.

Other Developments in the BSI CALID Segment

Last month, Bruker announced a share purchase agreement to acquire the molecular diagnostics company, ELITechGroup, excluding the carved-out clinical chemistry business. The ELITech esoteric molecular diagnostics portfolio nicely complements Bruker’s MALDI Biotyper microbial identification platform in infectious disease diagnostics, and both together establish BRKR as an innovative and growing ‘Tier 2’ infectious disease specialist in the in-vitro diagnostics market.

Bruker also acquired Nanophoton Corporation, a Japanese technology leader in research Raman microscopy. This acquisition fills a gap in Bruker’s molecular microscopy portfolio, and the company is looking forward to offering fast, flexible and sensitive Nanophoton Raman microscopy systems worldwide for research and development in the life sciences, biopharma, advanced materials, semiconductors and polymers.

Price Performance

In the past year, shares of BRKR have increased 26.9% compared with the industry’s rise of 0.3%.

