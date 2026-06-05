Bruker (BRKR) Up 37.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Bruker (BRKR). Shares have added about 37.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Bruker due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Bruker Tops on Q1 Earnings & Revenues

Bruker Corporation posted first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 31 cents per share, down 34% year over year. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 33.62%. Quarterly revenues rose 2.7% year over year to $823.4 million and surpassed the consensus mark by 2.91%.

In the quarter, acquisitions contributed 2.6% to the top line, and foreign exchange provided a 4.5% tailwind, while organic revenues decreased 4.4% year over year. The Bruker Scientific Instruments (“BSI”) segment’s bookings grew organically at a high-single-digit rate, and BSI’s book-to-bill stayed above 1.0X for a third straight quarter.

CALID Leads Bruker’s Segment Results

Within the BSI segment, BioSpin revenues were $197.5 million in the first quarter, compared with $207.8 million a year ago. CALID revenues rose to $316.3 million from $280.1 million, while Nano revenues declined to $246.0 million from $256.6 million.

The Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies (“BEST”) segment delivered $66.9 million of revenues versus $59.3 million in the prior-year quarter, while eliminations were $(3.3) million.

BRKR’s Regional Results Point to Europe as a Bright Spot

Geographically, Europe was the standout, with revenues of $321.6 million, up from $285.2 million in the prior-year quarter. The United States rose to $221.9 million from $217.4 million.

Asia Pacific revenue softened to $208.7 million from $232.6 million, while revenues in the “Other” category increased to $71.2 million from $66.2 million. The mix underscores why headline growth did not fully reflect underlying demand trends across regions.

BRKR’s Margin Performance Weakens Year Over Year

Bruker’s gross profit declined 2.9% year over year to $379.8 million in the first quarter of 2026. Gross margin contracted 269 basis points (bps) to 46.1% as the cost of revenues increased 8.1%.

Operating expenses moved higher. SG&A expenses rose 7.4% year over year to $242.1 million, while R&D expenses increased 4.3% to $101.3 million.

On an adjusted basis, operating income was $84.2 million, down 17.2% year over year, and the operating margin decreased 250 bps to 10.2%.

Management attributed the year-over-year margin pressure primarily to volume and mix, with additional headwinds from foreign exchange and tariffs, partly offset by cost-savings actions.

BRKR’s Cash Flow Rises as Debt Paydown Drives Cash Lower

Cash generation improved year over year. Operating cash flow was $71.2 million, up from $65.0 million, while capital spending was $24.2 million. This supported adjusted free cash flow of $47.0 million compared with $39.0 million in the year-ago quarter.

Bruker ended the quarter with $133.4 million of cash and cash equivalents compared with $298.8 million at the end of 2025. The company paid down $181.3 million of long-term debt during the quarter, and long-term debt stood at $1.66 billion as of March 31, 2026.

Bruker Reaffirms 2026 Outlook

Bruker reaffirmed its full-year 2026 outlook. The company continues to expect revenues of $3.57-$3.60 billion, implying 4%-5% reported growth, including 1%-2% organic growth, about 1.5% from M&A and an estimated 1.5% foreign-currency tailwind.

On the bottom line, Bruker maintained its adjusted earnings view of $2.10-$2.15 per share, calling for 15%-17% growth from the 2025 levels. Management’s framework includes an approximate $0.15 headwind from currency translation and targets 250-300 basis points of adjusted operating margin expansion for the year.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates revision.

The consensus estimate has shifted -11.54% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Bruker has a subpar Growth Score of D, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. It's no surprise Bruker has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.