Bruker (BRKR) Up 3.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Bruker (BRKR). Shares have added about 3.6% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Bruker due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Bruker's Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Margins Contract

Bruker Corporation (BRKR) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 32 cents for the second quarter of 2025, down 38.5% year over year. The figure fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.03%.

GAAP EPS was 5 cents, in line with the year-ago period’s figure.

BRKR’s Q2 Revenues

Bruker's second-quarter revenues were $797.4 million, down 0.4% year over year. However, the figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.11%.

Excluding the positive impacts of 3.7% from acquisitions and a 2.9% favorable impact of foreign currency rates, the company’s organic revenues decreased 7%.

BRKR’s Q2 Revenues by Geography

On a geographic basis, U.S. revenues fell 8.5% year over year to $222.9 million.

Europe revenues decreased 1.2% year over year to $272.5 million, while Asia Pacific revenues rose 6.8% to $242.1 million.

The Other category’s revenues increased 9.7% year over year to $59.9 million.

BRKR’s Q2 Segmental Analysis

Bruker reports results under two segments — BSI (comprising BioSpin, CALID and Nano) and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies (“BEST”).

Revenues in the BSI segment fell 0.3% to $733.2 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Within the segment, BioSpin Group’s revenues dropped 10.2% from the year-ago quarter’s levels to $195.3 million. The decline was led by weaker demand in the biopharma and industrial markets for life science instruments.

CALID’s revenues rose 7.6% year over year to $285.8 million, mainly due to increased contributions from prior-year acquisitions.

Revenues from the NANO group dipped slightly by 0.2% to $252.1 million.

The BEST segment’s revenues were $66.3 million, down 4.1% year over year. The decrease was due to softness in the clinical MRI market, as well as a strong prior-year comparison for the Research Instruments business.

Bruker’s Q2 Margin Performance

Bruker’s gross profit fell 6.9% to $357.9 million. The gross margin contracted 315 basis points (bps) to 44.9% on a 5.6% rise in the cost of revenues.

SG&A expenses rose 4.5% to $231.4 million. R&D expenses went up 8.7% year over year to $100.2 million. Adjusted operating expenses of $331.6 million increased 5.8% year over year.

The adjusted operating profit was $26.3 million, down 63% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. Meanwhile, the adjusted operating margin contracted 558 basis points (bps) to 3.2%.

BRKR’s Financial Position

Bruker exited the second quarter of 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $92 million compared with $184.2 million at the end of the first quarter.

The total long-term debt (including the current portion) at the end of the second quarter of 2025 was $2.44 billion compared with $2.11 billion at the first-quarter end.

Cumulative net cash used in operating activities was $127.5 million compared to a cash inflow of $1.1 million during last year’s comparable period.

BRKR’s 2025 Guidance

The company has lowered its financial guidance for full-year 2025, as it awaits greater clarity on U.S. academic funding trends, China stimulus, finalized tariffs, and the timing of a recovery in biopharma drug discovery and industrial research instruments demand.

Bruker now expects revenues in the range of $3.43-$3.50 billion (earlier $3.48 and $3.55 billion), suggesting approximately 2% to 4% year-over-year reported revenue growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.46 billion.

Adjusted EPS for the year is expected in the range of $1.95-$2.05 (previously $2.40-$2.48) compared with $2.41 in 2024. The consensus estimate for EPS is pegged at $2.12.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review have trended downward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted -38.69% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Bruker has a poor Growth Score of F, a score with the same score on the momentum front. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a score of F on the value side, putting it in the fifth quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. It's no surprise Bruker has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

Higher. Faster. Sooner. Buy These Stocks Now

A small number of stocks are primed for a breakout, and you have a chance to get in before they take off.

At any given time, there are only 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. On average, this list more than doubles the S&P 500. We’ve combed through the latest Strong Buys and selected 7 compelling companies likely to jump sooner and climb higher than any other stock you could buy this month.

You'll learn everything you need to know about these exciting trades in our brand-new Special Report, 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bruker Corporation (BRKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.