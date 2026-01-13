Bruker (BIT:1BRKR) Price Target Increased by 10.24% to 47.24

The average one-year price target for Bruker (BIT:1BRKR) has been revised to €47.24 / share. This is an increase of 10.24% from the prior estimate of €42.85 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €35.21 to a high of €68.64 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.20% from the latest reported closing price of €41.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 755 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bruker. This is an decrease of 88 owner(s) or 10.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1BRKR is 0.17%, an increase of 15.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.73% to 153,878K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbis Allan Gray holds 14,145K shares representing 9.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,678K shares , representing an increase of 66.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1BRKR by 110.48% over the last quarter.

Pallas Capital Advisors holds 9,481K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,501K shares , representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1BRKR by 24.02% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,380K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,431K shares , representing a decrease of 79.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1BRKR by 57.39% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 4,457K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,462K shares , representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1BRKR by 3.86% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,603K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,608K shares , representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1BRKR by 7.09% over the last quarter.

