Bruker (BIT:1BRKR) Price Target Decreased by 12.36% to 40.62

The average one-year price target for Bruker (BIT:1BRKR) has been revised to €40.62 / share. This is a decrease of 12.36% from the prior estimate of €46.34 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €28.76 to a high of €59.79 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.95% from the latest reported closing price of €33.58 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 640 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bruker. This is an decrease of 161 owner(s) or 20.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1BRKR is 0.20%, an increase of 11.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.69% to 149,587K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbis Allan Gray holds 14,907K shares representing 9.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,145K shares , representing an increase of 5.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1BRKR by 0.79% over the last quarter.

Pallas Capital Advisors holds 9,481K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,481K shares , representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1BRKR by 30.14% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 4,457K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,462K shares , representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1BRKR by 3.86% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,603K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,608K shares , representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1BRKR by 7.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,442K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,347K shares , representing an increase of 2.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1BRKR by 9.44% over the last quarter.

