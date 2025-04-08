Bruker Announces Groundbreaking 1.3 GHz NMR System, Stock Up

Bruker Corporation BRKR has announced the successful development and testing of the world’s first high-resolution 1.3 GHz Nuclear Magnetic Resonance ("NMR") spectrometer at the Joint ENC-ISMAR Conference 2025. The spectrometer comes with a first-of-a-kind superconducting and persistent standard-bore 54 mm NMR magnet, having a field strength of 30.5 Tesla (T) and incorporating a novel ReBCO high-temperature superconductor (HTS) insert, generating even higher magnetic fields.

This breakthrough ultra-high field magnet and spectrometer redefine the limits in the field of NMR research, opening up a new chapter of ultra-high field NMR with even higher dispersion and resolution.

BRKR Stock’s Likely Trend Following the News

After the announcement yesterday, shares of Bruker have gained 6.1%, finishing the session at $38.70. The latest achievement of 1.3 GHz represents another testament to the company’s strong commitment to innovation. The company’s high-resolution GHz-class NMRs are poised to help researchers advance their scientific understanding of complex biomolecular systems while providing substantial benefits for advanced materials science research, particularly in molecules and materials incorporating chemical elements with quadrupolar and low-gamma nuclei. Accordingly, we expect the market sentiment surrounding the BRKR stock to remain positive following this news.

Bruker has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion. Going by the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the company’s 2025 earnings per share (EPS) are expected to increase by 11.6%. In the trailing four quarters, it has delivered an average earnings beat of 3.7%.

Significance of BRKR’s New Spectrometer

Bruker's 1.3 GHz NMR spectrometer offers unprecedented resolution and sensitivity, enabling scientists to study complex biomolecular systems and advanced materials in greater detail. The groundbreaking 1.3 GHz magnet extends Bruker’s innovative LTS-HTS hybrid magnet architecture. Despite the higher fields, the 1.3 GHz magnet maintains the same physical dimensions and cryogen consumption as Bruker’s 1.2 GHz magnets, with a slightly increased stray field radius.



Applications testing at 1.3 GHz proton frequency was conducted using five different NMR probe configurations — a 3 mm TXI liquids room-temperature probe, a 5 mm TXO liquids CryoProbe, a 111 kHz (0.7 mm) HCN solid-state magic-angle spinning (MAS) probe, a 42 kHz (1.9 mm) solid-state MAS probe optimized for materials research, and the new ultra-fast spinning 160 kHz (0.4 mm) HCN solid-state MAS probe, the latest innovation in solid-state NMR for the study of biological systems.

These tests confirmed the applicability of the 1.3 GHz NMR spectrometer, yielding high-resolution liquid and solid NMR spectra at 1.3 GHz. The results demonstrated increased resolution and sensitivity, highlighting the potential for groundbreaking biomolecular and materials research.

Bruker’s Industry Prospects

Per a research report, the global NMR spectroscopy market was valued at $760.7 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 5.1% by 2030. The increasing funding & investment initiatives for NMR spectroscopy in biomedical research and the growing need for affordable generic medicines are two of the factors driving the market’s growth.

More Updates From Bruker

The company also announced the launch of an innovative Fourier 80 multinuclear benchtop FT-NMR spectrometer, known as the ‘Multi-Talent’ configuration. The novel Fourier 80 ‘Multi-Talent’ system marks a major step forward in permanent magnet-based FT-NMR technology, offering unique, next-generation capabilities to meet the evolving needs of academic researchers and industry scientists with dramatically enhanced versatility in benchtop FT-NMR multinuclear analysis.

BRKR Stock Price Performance

In the past three months, Bruker shares have lost 36.5% compared to the industry’s 37.1% fall.

