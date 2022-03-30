Bruce Willis to retire from acting after medical diagnosis

LOS ANGELES, March 30 (Reuters) - "Die Hard" star Bruce Willis will retire from his acting career after being diagnosed with aphasia, a disease that is "impacting his cognitive abilities," his family said in a statement on Wednesday.

