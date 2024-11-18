Bruce Haase Joins Xponential Fitness Board of Directors

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

An update from Xponential Fitness ( (XPOF) ) is now available.

Bruce Haase has joined Xponential Fitness, Inc.’s Board of Directors, bringing over 25 years of experience in hospitality and franchising. As a former CEO of Extended Stay America and WoodSpring Suites, Haase is known for his expertise in value creation and strategic growth. His appointment aims to drive Xponential’s franchisee-focused culture and enhance operational success in its diverse health and wellness brand portfolio.

