Bruce Haase Joins Xponential Fitness Board of Directors

November 18, 2024 — 04:37 pm EST

An update from Xponential Fitness ( (XPOF) ) is now available.

Bruce Haase has joined Xponential Fitness, Inc.’s Board of Directors, bringing over 25 years of experience in hospitality and franchising. As a former CEO of Extended Stay America and WoodSpring Suites, Haase is known for his expertise in value creation and strategic growth. His appointment aims to drive Xponential’s franchisee-focused culture and enhance operational success in its diverse health and wellness brand portfolio.

See more data about XPOF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

