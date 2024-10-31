BRUCE BERKOWITZ Executes Sell Order: Offloads $4.93M In St. Joe Stock

Revealing a significant insider sell on October 30, BRUCE BERKOWITZ, 10% Owner at St. Joe (NYSE:JOE), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday outlined that BERKOWITZ executed a sale of 92,800 shares of St. Joe with a total value of $4,931,010.

St. Joe shares are trading down 0.13% at $52.94 at the time of this writing on Thursday morning.

Delving into St. Joe's Background

The St. Joe Co is a real estate development, asset management, and operating company and it has three operating segments; the Residential segment plans and develops residential communities and sells homesites to homebuilders or retail consumers, the Hospitality segment features a private membership club (the Watersound Club), hotel operations, food and beverage operations, golf courses, beach clubs, retail outlets, gulf-front vacation rentals, management services, marinas, and other entertainment assets, and Commercial segment include leasing of commercial property, multi-family, senior living, self-storage, and other assets and it also oversees the planning, development, entitlement, management, and sale of commercial and rural land holdings.

Understanding the Numbers: St. Joe's Finances

Revenue Challenges: St. Joe's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.35%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 38.03%, suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): St. Joe's EPS is notably higher than the industry average. The company achieved a positive bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 0.29.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.88, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Evaluating Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: St. Joe's current Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio of 44.51 is higher than the industry average, indicating that the stock may be overvalued according to market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 7.89, St. Joe's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): St. Joe's EV/EBITDA ratio, surpassing industry averages at 21.12, positions it with an above-average valuation in the market.

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

While insider transactions provide valuable information, they should be part of a broader analysis in making investment decisions.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

Taking a closer look at transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, meticulously cataloged in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A signifies a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of St. Joe's Insider Trades.

