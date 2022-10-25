BRT Realty (BRT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

BRT Realty (BRT) closed at $21.99 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.99% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 4.51% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 1.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.94% in that time.

BRT Realty will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.42, up 35.48% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $21.9 million, up 184.05% from the prior-year quarter.

BRT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.63 per share and revenue of $71.5 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +22.56% and +123.04%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BRT Realty should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. BRT Realty is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, BRT Realty is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.23. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.7, which means BRT Realty is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, BRT's PEG ratio is currently 2.2. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Residential industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.91 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Residential industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BRT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



