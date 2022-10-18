BRT Realty (BRT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

BRT Realty (BRT) closed at $21.30 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.43% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.14% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.04%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BRT Realty as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.42, up 35.48% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $21.9 million, up 184.05% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.63 per share and revenue of $71.5 million, which would represent changes of +22.56% and +123.04%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BRT Realty should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. BRT Realty currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note BRT Realty's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.88. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.94, which means BRT Realty is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that BRT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.15. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Residential was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.94 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Residential industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BRT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



