BRT Realty (BRT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, BRT Realty (BRT) closed at $21.56, marking a +0.42% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.19% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 1.42% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 2.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.84% in that time.

BRT Realty will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.42, up 35.48% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $21.9 million, up 184.05% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.63 per share and revenue of $71.5 million, which would represent changes of +22.56% and +123.04%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BRT Realty. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. BRT Realty is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BRT Realty has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.17 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.71.

We can also see that BRT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.2. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BRT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.94 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Residential industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



