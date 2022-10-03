BRT Realty (BRT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, BRT Realty (BRT) closed at $20.50, marking a +0.94% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.66%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 12.72% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 9.14% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.22% in that time.

BRT Realty will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $21.9 million, up 184.05% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.63 per share and revenue of $71.5 million, which would represent changes of +22.56% and +123.04%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BRT Realty. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. BRT Realty is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, BRT Realty currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.46. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.72.

Investors should also note that BRT has a PEG ratio of 2.08 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Residential industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.02 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Residential industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



