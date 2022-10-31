BRT Realty (BRT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, BRT Realty (BRT) closed at $22.16, marking a +0.27% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 8.81% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 6.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.98% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BRT Realty as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, BRT Realty is projected to report earnings of $0.42 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 35.48%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $21.9 million, up 184.05% from the year-ago period.

BRT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.63 per share and revenue of $71.5 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +22.56% and +123.04%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BRT Realty should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. BRT Realty currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, BRT Realty is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.56. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.46, so we one might conclude that BRT Realty is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that BRT has a PEG ratio of 2.26. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Residential was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.89 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Residential industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BRT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



