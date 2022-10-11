BRT Realty (BRT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

BRT Realty (BRT) closed at $19.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.04% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 17.17% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 10.66%, while the S&P 500 lost 11.07%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BRT Realty as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.42, up 35.48% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $21.9 million, up 184.05% from the prior-year quarter.

BRT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.63 per share and revenue of $71.5 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +22.56% and +123.04%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BRT Realty should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. BRT Realty is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BRT Realty has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.84 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.29, so we one might conclude that BRT Realty is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, BRT's PEG ratio is currently 1.97. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Residential industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.86 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Residential industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



