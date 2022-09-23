BRT Realty (BRT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

BRT Realty (BRT) closed at $21.17 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.76% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.72%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.62%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 13.45% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 7.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.09% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BRT Realty as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, BRT Realty is projected to report earnings of $0.42 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 35.48%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $21.9 million, up 184.05% from the prior-year quarter.

BRT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.63 per share and revenue of $71.5 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +22.56% and +123.04%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BRT Realty. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. BRT Realty currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note BRT Realty's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.22. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.13.

Investors should also note that BRT has a PEG ratio of 2.2 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Residential was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.12 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Residential industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.