BRT (BRT) Stock Jumps 5.8%: Will It Continue to Soar?

BRT Realty BRT shares rallied 5.8% in the last trading session to close at $21.29. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 11.1% loss over the past four weeks.

BRT Realty witnessed an extended rally, driven by spurring demand for apartment REIT’s properties amid the ongoing housing shortage. Moreover, increasing home prices, elevated rental rates and fewer homebuyers due to the rising inflation act as tailwinds.

This real estate investment trust is expected to post quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.33 per share in its upcoming report, which represents no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $7.18 million, up 1.9% from the year-ago quarter.

While FFO and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in FFO estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For BRT, the consensus FFO per share estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in FFO estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on BRT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

