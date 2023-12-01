BRT Apartments (FRA:WWA) Price Target Increased by 11.26% to 23.01

The average one-year price target for BRT Apartments (FRA:WWA) has been revised to 23.01 / share. This is an increase of 11.26% from the prior estimate of 20.68 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.05 to a high of 26.53 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 47.92% from the latest reported closing price of 15.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 195 funds or institutions reporting positions in BRT Apartments. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WWA is 0.09%, a decrease of 4.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.31% to 5,847K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 442K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 457K shares, representing a decrease of 3.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WWA by 0.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 356K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Oppenheimer & Close holds 336K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 300K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 296K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WWA by 7.55% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 264K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 247K shares, representing an increase of 6.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WWA by 5.51% over the last quarter.

