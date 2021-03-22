BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 23, 2021

BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BRT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that BRT has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of BRT was $18.38, representing a -15.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.70 and a 135.34% increase over the 52 week low of $7.81.

BRT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). BRT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.17. Zacks Investment Research reports BRT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -14.58%, compared to an industry average of -2%.

